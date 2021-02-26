ENTERTAINMENT

Nobby Marcos (Bigg Boss) wiki, biography, age, cinema, pictures

Posted on

Nobi Marcos is a stage comedian, known for his work in the Malayalam film industry. He showcased his comedy skills in more than 100 stages. After 2009, he acted in Mollywood films, TV shows, short films and web series.

He made his acting debut through the Malayalam film College day (2010). He made his first foothold in the television industry through the show Comedy stars (2011 to 2014). In 2021, he became one of Mohanlal’s competitors Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.

Biography of Nobi Marcos

Name Nobby Marcos
Real Name Nobby Marcos
Surname Nobi
The business Comedian and actor
Date of birth 21 October 1985
Ages 36 (until 2021)
Zodiac sign Libra
family husband: Still to be updated
Mother: Still to be updated
marital status married
Cases / Girlfriends Still to be updated
wife Arya (Lawyer)
children son: Dhyan
daughter: Still to be updated
religion Hindu
educational qualification Still to be updated
school GVHSS, Pirpancode
College Still to be updated
Hobby Listening to music and dancing
birth place Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
Hometown Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
Current City Still to be updated
the nationality Indian

Nobi Marcos official social profile

facebook.com/nobyActor

Twitter: Still to be updated

instagram.com/nobymarcose

Movies list

year Title role
2010 College day Parangandi
2012 Husband in goa Nobi (myself)
2013 Enum enum ennum Poly
2014 Garbhasreeman Pushpangathan
2014 Etihasa Suresh
2014 Najangalude Vettile Authority
2014 Angry children in love
2015 Life of josatti Geevarghese
2015 He cabed
2015 Oil channel Sabu
2015 Utopiail rajavu Kattappuram Kuttappan
2015 one day
2016 Smart boys
2016 Malgudi Days Security personnel
2016 power
2016 Pachakkalam
2016 Pulimurugan Plat
2016 Ore Mukham The quantity
2016 Gappi (film) Onachan
2016 Shikhamani
2017 Neeranjakpukalak
2017 Basherinte Premlekhanam
2017 Policeman
2017 A Visheshapetta Kiss Key door
2017 Sherlock toms Madan Thulasi
2017 Peach 2 police
2018 Sughmano Dvedi
2018 Name
2019 Chila Neugen Nattushavangal
2020 uriyadi

Tv show list

year Title Channel role
2011-2014 Comedy stars Asianet The contestant
2016-2017 Mourning villa Surya tv Mr. X
2016 Comedy Utsavam flower Self
2018 /
2019
/ 2020		 Comedy stars season 2 Asianet Various roles
2018 Kumara Sambhavam Kaumudi TV Chandran
2018-2019 All the way Flower tv Participant
2018-2019 Comedy masala Amrita TV master
2019–2021 Star magic Flower tv Participant
2019 Nalla Best Family Flower tv Nobi
2020 Lockdown please Flower tv director
2021 Onam special program Asianet
2021-present Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Asianet The contestant

Nobby Marcos Images

Take a look at the latest pictures Od Nobby Marcos,

