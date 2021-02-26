Nobby Marcos (Bigg Boss) wiki, biography, age, cinema, pictures

Nobi Marcos is a stage comedian, known for his work in the Malayalam film industry. He showcased his comedy skills in more than 100 stages. After 2009, he acted in Mollywood films, TV shows, short films and web series.

He made his acting debut through the Malayalam film College day (2010). He made his first foothold in the television industry through the show Comedy stars (2011 to 2014). In 2021, he became one of Mohanlal’s competitors Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.

Biography of Nobi Marcos

Name Nobby Marcos Real Name Nobby Marcos Surname Nobi The business Comedian and actor Date of birth 21 October 1985 Ages 36 (until 2021) Zodiac sign Libra family husband: Still to be updated

Mother: Still to be updated marital status married Cases / Girlfriends Still to be updated wife Arya (Lawyer) children son: Dhyan

daughter: Still to be updated religion Hindu educational qualification Still to be updated school GVHSS, Pirpancode College Still to be updated Hobby Listening to music and dancing birth place Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Hometown Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Current City Still to be updated the nationality Indian

Movies list

year Title role 2010 College day Parangandi 2012 Husband in goa Nobi (myself) 2013 Enum enum ennum Poly 2014 Garbhasreeman Pushpangathan 2014 Etihasa Suresh 2014 Najangalude Vettile Authority 2014 Angry children in love 2015 Life of josatti Geevarghese 2015 He cabed 2015 Oil channel Sabu 2015 Utopiail rajavu Kattappuram Kuttappan 2015 one day 2016 Smart boys 2016 Malgudi Days Security personnel 2016 power 2016 Pachakkalam 2016 Pulimurugan Plat 2016 Ore Mukham The quantity 2016 Gappi (film) Onachan 2016 Shikhamani 2017 Neeranjakpukalak 2017 Basherinte Premlekhanam 2017 Policeman 2017 A Visheshapetta Kiss Key door 2017 Sherlock toms Madan Thulasi 2017 Peach 2 police 2018 Sughmano Dvedi 2018 Name 2019 Chila Neugen Nattushavangal 2020 uriyadi

Tv show list

year Title Channel role 2011-2014 Comedy stars Asianet The contestant 2016-2017 Mourning villa Surya tv Mr. X 2016 Comedy Utsavam flower Self 2018 /

2019

/ 2020 Comedy stars season 2 Asianet Various roles 2018 Kumara Sambhavam Kaumudi TV Chandran 2018-2019 All the way Flower tv Participant 2018-2019 Comedy masala Amrita TV master 2019–2021 Star magic Flower tv Participant 2019 Nalla Best Family Flower tv Nobi 2020 Lockdown please Flower tv director 2021 Onam special program Asianet 2021-present Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Asianet The contestant

