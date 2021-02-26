Nobby Marcos (Bigg Boss) wiki, biography, age, cinema, pictures

Nobi Marcos is a stage comedian, known for his work in the Malayalam film industry. He showcased his comedy skills in more than 100 stages. After 2009, he acted in Mollywood films, TV shows, short films and web series.
He made his acting debut through the Malayalam film College day (2010). He made his first foothold in the television industry through the show Comedy stars (2011 to 2014). In 2021, he became one of Mohanlal’s competitors Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.
Biography of Nobi Marcos
|Name
|Nobby Marcos
|Real Name
|Nobby Marcos
|Surname
|Nobi
|The business
|Comedian and actor
|Date of birth
|21 October 1985
|Ages
|36 (until 2021)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|family
|husband: Still to be updated
Mother: Still to be updated
|marital status
|married
|Cases / Girlfriends
|Still to be updated
|wife
|Arya (Lawyer)
|children
|son: Dhyan
daughter: Still to be updated
|religion
|Hindu
|educational qualification
|Still to be updated
|school
|GVHSS, Pirpancode
|College
|Still to be updated
|Hobby
|Listening to music and dancing
|birth place
|Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
|Hometown
|Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
|Current City
|Still to be updated
|the nationality
|Indian
Nobi Marcos official social profile
facebook.com/nobyActor
Twitter: Still to be updated
instagram.com/nobymarcose
Movies list
|year
|Title
|role
|2010
|College day
|Parangandi
|2012
|Husband in goa
|Nobi (myself)
|2013
|Enum enum ennum
|Poly
|2014
|Garbhasreeman
|Pushpangathan
|2014
|Etihasa
|Suresh
|2014
|Najangalude Vettile Authority
|2014
|Angry children in love
|2015
|Life of josatti
|Geevarghese
|2015
|He cabed
|2015
|Oil channel
|Sabu
|2015
|Utopiail rajavu
|Kattappuram Kuttappan
|2015
|one day
|2016
|Smart boys
|2016
|Malgudi Days
|Security personnel
|2016
|power
|2016
|Pachakkalam
|2016
|Pulimurugan
|Plat
|2016
|Ore Mukham
|The quantity
|2016
|Gappi (film)
|Onachan
|2016
|Shikhamani
|2017
|Neeranjakpukalak
|2017
|Basherinte Premlekhanam
|2017
|Policeman
|2017
|A Visheshapetta Kiss
|Key door
|2017
|Sherlock toms
|Madan Thulasi
|2017
|Peach 2
|police
|2018
|Sughmano Dvedi
|2018
|Name
|2019
|Chila Neugen Nattushavangal
|2020
|uriyadi
Tv show list
|year
|Title
|Channel
|role
|2011-2014
|Comedy stars
|Asianet
|The contestant
|2016-2017
|Mourning villa
|Surya tv
|Mr. X
|2016
|Comedy Utsavam
|flower
|Self
|2018 /
2019
/ 2020
|Comedy stars season 2
|Asianet
|Various roles
|2018
|Kumara Sambhavam
|Kaumudi TV
|Chandran
|2018-2019
|All the way
|Flower tv
|Participant
|2018-2019
|Comedy masala
|Amrita TV
|master
|2019–2021
|Star magic
|Flower tv
|Participant
|2019
|Nalla Best Family
|Flower tv
|Nobi
|2020
|Lockdown please
|Flower tv
|director
|2021
|Onam special program
|Asianet
|2021-present
|Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3
|Asianet
|The contestant
Nobby Marcos Images
Take a look at the latest pictures Od Nobby Marcos,
