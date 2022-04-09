Noble Yates gives Sam Vale-Cohen fairytale finale

English amateur jockey Sam Valle-Cohen, 39, enjoys the ultimate racing story after winning the Randox Entry Grand National in his final ride over Noble Yates, a 50-1 Irish outsider.

Co-Carlo-based Emmett Mullins, the 31-year-old nephew of champion trainer Willie Mullins, enjoyed a career highlight when descending the world’s most famous steeplechase with his first runner in the race.

Inevitably, though the focus was on Wally-Cohen, taking on the shades of his father, Robert, who summed up the most unexpected scenario just moments after passing the post – “You couldn’t make it, could you!”