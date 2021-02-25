“Nobody was talking to me” – The Miz learned that he was going to win the WWE title on the day of the Elimination Chamber. sport

The Miz learned that he would win the WWE title on the day of the Elimination Chamber. A-Lister redeemed his MITB briefcase to become a 2-time WWE Champion.

The Money in the Bank contract once guaranteed the title of world title in WWE. However of late, the winners of the coveted briefcase have had a dismal record when cashing in. Only two holders have successfully cashed out a second in the last four years.

Read also: WWE President Vince McMahon criticized the champion over RAW for being unintelligent

The Miz attempted to cash its money in a bank contract at TLC. However, Drew McIntire beat him and AJ Styles to retain the title. The briefcase was handed back to The Miz after he claimed it was John Morrison and not him who took cash in the contract.

The Miz waited a few months before cashing in once again, this time successfully. 2-time WWE Champion. However, it was not known that the Elimination Chamber was winning the Hour Championship until pay per view per day.

The Miz learned that he is going to win the WWE title on the day of the Elimination Chamber

A-lister recently appeared Oral session with Renee Pocket Podcast. He revealed that he reached out to pay per person to find out what the plans were for him. He was ruled out of the Elimination Chamber match and had nothing to do for the day.

“I didn’t know. I walked in there and nobody was talking to me. Like, all creative, like, ‘Someone’s gonna tell me what’s going on?’ In the afternoon! So, I’m like ‘Oh my God, is anybody gonna talk to me?’ Then I went in and figured out what’s going on and I like, ‘Okay that’s it.’ Honestly, you never believe that it’s going to happen until you hear 1-2-3. “By the way, it’s against Drew McIntire and if you’re watching WWE at all, Drew and Roman are on fire. They’re incredibly hard to beat. They’ve grabbed the brass ring and basically Have said, ‘We are untouchables, you are not able to touch us, you are not able to give us this title.’ It is always difficult. “

The Money in the Bank contract was originally won by Otis. However, The Miz rewarded him for being out of contract after beating him in Hell in a Cell last year. After failing to cash in at first, A-Lister arranged for Bobby Lashley to deal with MVP before McIntire made it to the cashier in the end.

However, The Miz fails to realize that he had signed a deal with Satan for glory and Lashley is now on track to collect his dues. The two are scheduled to face each other next week for the WWE Championship.

Click Here For more wrestling news