Noel Clarke: Bulletproof star will not face criminal investigation over sex offense charges ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

Police said actor Noel Clarke will not face a criminal investigation into sex offense charges after there was insufficient evidence.

Scotland Yard said specialist detectives had “fully evaluated” the information obtained and decided it “would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation”.

Star He had “strongly” denied “any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing” against 20 women he knew through his work, along with his claims published by The Guardian last year.

He also said that he was “deeply sorry” if some of his actions had affected people “in a way that I did not intend or realize”, and vowed to get professional help “To educate yourself and change for the better”.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “On Wednesday, 21 April 2021 the police…