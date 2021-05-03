Noel Clarke ‘Doctor Who’ Actor accused of misconduct harassment by 20 women

Recently, a piece of news has come into the highlights related to the prominent personality whose name is Noel Clark. The news is that Clarke has been suspended by BAFTA due to the complaint of women. He is one of the most well-known and talented people who has received various awards. He has earned so much popularity and fame for his commendable work in the British Film Industry. However, He has collected many big awards for amazing British Contribution To Cinema. In this article, our viewers will get to know about Noel Clarke and the whole matter of his suspension.

On Thursday, The British Academy of Film and Television (BAFTA) suspended the popular actor-director, Noel Clarke, when the news came that some women inculpated him for sexual harassment or bullying. He denied all allegations. Talking about Noel Clarke, he is an English actor, director, screenwriter, comic book writer who born on December 06, 1975, in Notting Hill, London. His father and mother’s name is Alf Clarke and Gemma respectively. He completed his education in Media at the University of North London. Before starting acting classes, he worked as a personal trainer. He has earned huge respect and reputation in his career.

He is a married person who has got married to his wife whose name is Iris. The couple has been staying together for a long time. They are also blessed with three children, their names are not known yet. He has complete and living happily. May this couple stay together forever. Latterly, he came into the limelight for sexual harassment. According to The Guardian, 20 women accuse him of misconduct or bullying. He is being accused of conducting a nude audition without the permission of the actress Jahannah James and he revealed that audition to a producer.

And the same producer claimed that Noel disclosed his private part parts to her and the next day, he holds her in a lift. An actress accused him of sexual misconduct and sacrificed her. some other women accused him of forcing them to be nude and perform inappropriate scenes and they add that if they refuse to do it, he threatens them for killing. Noel Clark has denied all the allegations that are leveled against him. If we will get any updates related to this, we will tell you on the page till then stay tuned with us for more exclusive updates.