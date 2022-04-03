Noel Foley makes no mention of his father in The Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Fame speech, Taker comments on his speech

The 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker gave a scintillating speech as the headliner of last night’s induction ceremony in Dallas. He was joined by WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who also delivered a memorable speech.

However, Noel Foley took to Twitter after the ceremony and commented on how Taker did not mention his father, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

“That was a great speech, but to my surprise there was not a single mention of my dad and his great matches together,” she wrote. Noel then added in a follow-up tweet, “Obviously I understand it’s hard to fit everything in one speech and remember every single person you want to mention. But hearing my dad’s name mention it’s really hard. Sounds good. “

She later wrote, “To be fair, my…