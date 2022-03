Kuwaiti media, Noha Nabil, revealed the gender of her fourth child, by holding a Gender Reveal ceremony, that is, the ceremony through which the gender of the newborn is revealed.

Noha Nabil reveals the gender of her baby

Nabil took advantage of the occasion to celebrate Mother’s Day, yesterday, March 21, to be an occasion to reveal the gender of her fetus, and she shared these touching moments with her followers through photos she posted on her Instagram page, and came…