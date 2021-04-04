Noise Buds Play Price Features Specs TWS Earphone Colours & Comparison

The topmost and advanced technological audio device manufacturing company Noise has launched its new audio device with the name of Noise Buds Play true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in the Indian market. The earbuds come with the technology of Google Fast Pair which is suitable for seamless pairing and the company claimed that the earbuds will give the user a battery life of up to 25 hours in just a single charge. Apart from this, the buds support the technology of in-ear wear detection and by which when the user removed the earbuds from the year the music will automatically stop. Also, the buds carry lightweight with touch controls and support the IPX4 rating for water protection. Stik with us to grab all the related data to the newly launched audio device.

Noise Buds Play Price & Availability

The recently launched buds named Noise Buds Play comes with a price range for the Indian market is around Rs. 2,999 and this price is fixed for a limited time and later it will extend to the Rs. 3,499. The earbuds offer in three colour variants such as Celeste Blue, Onyx Black, and Pearl White colour variants and the earbuds are open for sale via the official website of the company.

Noise Buds Play Specifications

The Noise Buds Play earbuds contains drivers of 10mm with the technology of Tru Bass which is suitable for enhancing the sound effect of any music. The buds support the setup of a quad mic with the supports of environmental noise cancellation of up to -25dB for pure conversation during the phone calls. Also, the earbuds come with the support of in-ear wear detection by which is automatically pause the music whenever the buds plug out from the ears and automatically play the music when buds plug in the ears.

The company stated that buds will give the user a battery life of up to 25-hour of music and call time in just a single charge and each earbud will give 5 hours and the charging case will give 20 hours.

The buds can easily fully charged in just 90 minutes while the charging case will take 60 minutes through the USB Type-C charging port. The earbuds support an IPX4 rating for water protection and the buds contain the touch buttons by which the user can easily control the music volume, calls and invoke Siri or Google Assistant. The buds support Bluetooth 5.0 with the technology of Google Fast Pair and the buds can easily suitable with iOS devices, and comes with dimensions of 60.1×24.6×59.1mm. Stay tuned with us.