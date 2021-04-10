ENTERTAINMENT

Nokia Lite Earbuds Price In India Launch Date Full Specs Features Battery & Images

Nokia Lite Earbuds Price In India Launch Date Full Specs Features Battery & Images

The oldest and tremendous electronic device manufacturing company Nokia has launched its brand new audio device with the name of Nokia Lite Earbuds which is licensed by HMD Global. These newly launched earbuds carry the same design as OnePlus Buds Z and the earbuds come with a battery life of up to 36 hours with the charging case. The earbuds come with the design of an in-ear design with two colour variants and it contains the 20Hz to 20,000Hz frequency range. The earbuds support a battery pack of 40mAh and the company stated that it will give you a battery life of up to 6 hours. Stick with us to collect all the information and latest updates about the electronic device which is launched recently.

Nokia Lite Earbuds Price

The newest earbuds o the market with the name of Nokia Lite Earbuds carries the price tag of Rs. 3,400 and the earbuds will open for sale from mid-April and the earbuds come with the colour variants of Black and Polar Sea colours. All the information about these earbuds is shared by the official website of Nokia and the company still not revealed that when they launched these amazing and fabulous earbuds in the Indian market.

Nokia Lite Earbuds Specifications

The specifications and features of this amazing and incredible earbuds are that it comes with the drivers of 6mm which carries the 20Hz to 20,000Hz frequency response range for enhancing the quality of the earbuds. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 and the company stated that the earbuds will give the user a transmission distance of about 10 metres. Apart from this, there is a port of USB Type-C which is used for charging the audio device case.

The audio device supports the dimensions of 75.25x38x29mm and the earbuds support the battery pack of 40mAh which is convenient for each earbud while the battery of the case contains a 400mAh battery. The earbuds will surely give you a battery life of up to 6 hours in each other buds while the case of the device comes with a power of five extra charging by which the life of the battery enhanced by up to 36 hours. Stay tuned with us for information about the earbuds.

