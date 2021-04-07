ENTERTAINMENT

Nokia T2000 Bluetooth Price In India Launch Date Specs Features Available On Flipkart

Nokia T2000

The most popular and oldest electronic device Nokia has launched its brand new audio device with the name of Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 and Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 and these earphones has launched in the market of India on Monday. This earphone so the latest offering audio device of the company which is a Nokia-branded device on the popular shopping site named Flipkart. The earphones contain amazing and incredible specifications with a unique price range and the company claimed that it contains lag-free audio. Both earphones support sweat-proof with the splash resistance and it comes with the processor of Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio chipset.

Nokia T2000

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 & Nokia True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110 Price

The first on the list is Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,999 and comes with the colour option of Midnight Black and Twilight Blue colours variants and this earphone is open for sale from 9th April 2021 through Flipkart. The second on the list is the Nokia True Wireless (TWS) Earphones ANC T3110 which comes with the price of Rs. 3,999 and it is open for sale from 9th April 2021 and both earphones support several colour variants.

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 Specifications

The T2000 neckband style Bluetooth headset comes with the processor of Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio SoC which carries the support of SBC, AAC, Qualcomm apt X, and aptX HD. The earphone supports the sweat-proof with the IPX4 water resistance and comes with the drivers of 11mm with only one single microphone which is suitable for calls. The earphone supports Bluetooth v5.1 and carries a battery life of 14 hours and it can give the user battery life of 9 hours in just charge of only 10-minute.

Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 Specifications

The other in the list is the Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 which supports the drivers of 12.5mm with the water-resistance of IPX7 and the earphone carries the three microphones with boast active noise cancellation (ANC). In this, you will get Bluetooth v5.1 to connect to any device. The battery life of the earphones is that it will give you 5.5 hours with 22 hours of battery life in the case support along with both when the ANC is turned off. When the ANC is on, it can give the user a battery life of 4.5 hours and 18 hours when the case is on. Stay tuned with us.

