Noor Vidts also impressive in the heptathlon of the De Container Cup, triathlete Barthélemy disappointed after a mistake

Tenth at the Olympic Triathlon in Tokyo, Valerie Barthelemy started off like a rocket in a container. With a running time of just 4 minutes and 44 seconds in the 1,500 meters, the American-Belgian is the fastest female runner ever on Play4’s TV show. Barthélemy also showed himself to be super strong in cycling. She completed the three kilometers in 4 minutes and 33 seconds, which made it just three seconds slower than cyclists Lotte Kopecki and Jolian d’Heur. Barthélemy did well in other tests except the monkey bar. After only 7 bars she had to unload already, the record deep in the women’s container. This gave him the victory and initial…