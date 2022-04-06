Noor Vidts also impressive in the heptathlon of the De Container Cup, triathlete Barthélemy disappointed after a mistake

Versatile Women in the Container Cup Tuesday evening: Triathlete Valerie Barthelemy and all-round athlete Noor Wids. The results were similar: Barthélemy set a new running record and narrowly set the cycling record, but collided with the world champion pentathlon in the final score.
Tenth at the Olympic Triathlon in Tokyo, Valerie Barthelemy started off like a rocket in a container. With a running time of just 4 minutes and 44 seconds in the 1,500 meters, the American-Belgian is the fastest female runner ever on Play4’s TV show. Barthélemy also showed himself to be super strong in cycling. She completed the three kilometers in 4 minutes and 33 seconds, which made it just three seconds slower than cyclists Lotte Kopecki and Jolian d’Heur. Barthélemy did well in other tests except the monkey bar. After only 7 bars she had to unload already, the record deep in the women’s container. This gave him the victory and initial…
