ENTERTAINMENT

Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit Special Performances Highlights!

Avatar
By
Posted on
Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit Special Performances Highlights!

Probably the most sensational dance actuality present is again with essentially the most fascinating and mesmerizing dance performances of the contestants on Sunday 18th April 2021. The makers of the present are at all times making an attempt to take out the stress of the viewers by way of the medium of their present and at all times provide you with new themes each week. So let’s see what new they’ve of their retailer to make your Sunday into Funday however one factor we will guarantee that the present could have lots of enjoyable and frolic on their stage. As we speak’s theme of the present is “Fan Particular” and the astonishing visitor Nora Fatehi is simply too current in right this moment’s episode as nicely.

So let’s begins with the replace of right this moment’s episode the host King of Gradual Movement Raghav Juyal welcome the viewers and the judges on the set of the stage. His enthusiastic face already fills the power amongst everybody and contestants appear very excited to impress the judges with their dance performances. The promo of the DD3 creating one other degree of sensation amongst the viewers and they’re eagerly ready to look at the episode.

In a single promo the host, Raghav lastly makes prepared Nora for the dance collectively. He firstly asks Nora for a dance in a threatening means and when everybody asks him to say politely when he bent down on his knees after which he says I need to do a dance with you. Raghav takes her on the stage after which they do a dance collectively and within the final step of the dance Raghav and Nora carry out the hookup step of slow-motion collectively.

The battle of three generations is turning into harder with every episode and the contestants additionally want to keep up the issue degree of their dance performances to beat up their rival’s contestants. All of the dance performances of the three generations are subsequent degree and it is extremely tough for the viewers to decide on one. Aside from the dance performances, the host Raghav is doing humorous issues all through the episode which provides the rib-tickling comedy and the viewers will certainly take pleasure in the whole episode. His presence is sufficient to make the episode extra energetic and fun-loving to look at.

This episode will certainly entertain you and make Sunday extra frolic. The present is judges by beautiful Madhuri Dixit and choreographers Dharmesh Yelande, Tushar Kalia, and Punit Pathak as Visitor judges. So readers watch this astonishing episode of “Dance Deewane 3” on the colours channel at 9:00 PM and keep tuned with us for extra such updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
28
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
26
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
24
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
21
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top