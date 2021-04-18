Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit to dance – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Dance Deewane is one other hilarious and intensely entertaining episode. Nicely, within the final episode we now have seen the feeling dancer of the movie business Noh Fatehi within the earlier episode of the present. Now, one other imaginative dancer, choreographer, and tv superstar Shakti Mohan will probably be current together with the judges. This Sunday together with Madhuri Dixit, Tusshar Kalia and Puneet Pathak are going to provide a heavy dose of laughter together with some unimaginable dance performances.

As everyone knows that glorious humor in addition to general humor time all the time retains the extent of leisure excessive. Within the present’s newest episode, we’ll see some judges-inspired followers come to the stage. All of them stood with Raghav on the stage and he began pulling his leg. A fan comes and Raghav asks in case you are impressed by Tusshar then he stated sure.

Later, Tusshar taunts Raghav that you simply did not inform us something both. Raghav replies that I’m not a thriller of any type as a result of I’m an open e-book and everybody is aware of about us. Later, within the newest “Pol Khol” episode, Puneet Pathak says that he’s going to disclose all his secrets and techniques himself. He later comes on stage and instigates a few of her methods, however whereas performing, his watch drops down and Raghav wakes up and chants Versa as “Versha Chachi”, it’s fully ecstatic and each Someone will get out of laughter.

Later, Puneet Pathak will get caught in a trick and Tusshar and Raghav make enjoyable of him. Later, all of the contestants of Dance Divisions season 3 come on stage one after the other and impress everybody with their extraordinary and finest dance strikes. It’s an intense dance battle journey between all generations. The continued season of the present is quick approaching its finale and on the identical time viewers additionally wish to know in regards to the winner of Dance Deewane 3.

Nicely, the third season of the present premiered on Colours TV on 27 February 2021. As everyone knows that the present season is being hosted by Raghav Juyal changing Arjun Bijlani. In every episode, some notable celebrities from the leisure business add to the grandeur and attraction of the present. So, catch all of the episodes of the present on Colours TV each Saturday and Sunday at 9 am and luxuriate in. Keep tuned for extra Dance Deewana 3 updates.

