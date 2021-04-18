LATEST

Dance Deewane Season 3 April 18th 2021 DDS3 Episode Update: Nora Fatehi And Madhuri Dixit To Dance



Dance Deewane is again with one other hilarious and profoundly entertaining episode. Properly, within the earlier episode we have now witnessed the feeling dancer of the movie trade Noha Fatehi within the earlier episode of the present. Now, one other fantabulous dancer, choreographer, and tv celeb Shakti Mohan will probably be current together with the judges. Together with Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, and Punit Pathak are going to present a heavy dose of laughter this Sunday with some unbelievable dance performances.

As everyone knows the excellent humour together with good comedian timing at all times retains the extent of leisure excessive. Within the newest episode of the present, we’ll watch that among the followers impressed by the judges come on the stage. All of them are standing together with Raghav on the stage and he began pulling their leg. One of many followers comes and Raghav asks when you impressed by Tushar he stated sure.

Later, Tushar taunts Raghav that you simply both didn’t inform us something. Raghav replies that I haven’t any sort of secret as I’m an open e-book and everybody is aware of about us. Later, within the newest “Ballot Khol” episode Punit Pathak says that he’s going to reveal all of his secrets and techniques by himself. Later he comes on the stage and flaunts a few of his strikes however whereas performing his watch falls down and Raghav picks up and pronounce Versace as “Versha Chachi”, it’s fully hysterical and everybody bust out of laughter.

Later, Punit Pathak caught on a transfer and Tushar and Raghav make enjoyable of him. Later, all of the contestants of the Dance Deewance season 3 come on the stage one after the other and impress everybody with their distinctive and wonderful dance strikes. It’s an intense dance battle rides between all of the generations.bThe present ongoing season is heading quickly to its conclusion and together with that viewers are additionally eager to know concerning the winner of Dance Deewane 3.

Properly, the third season of the present premiered on 27 February 2021 on Colours TV. As everyone knows that that current season is being hosted by Raghav Juyal changing Arjun Bijlani. In every of the episode, among the most notable celebrities of the leisure trade amplify the magnificence and attraction of the present. So, catch all of the episodes of the present on Colours TV each Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM and get amused. Stick with us for extra Dance Deewane 3 updates.

