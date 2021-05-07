Nora Fatehi Breaks Down Into Tears and Dances to Vaathi Coming with contestants

Dance Deewane Season 3 is all set to entertain you tonight. Thus, we are here to keep updated with the written episode update of your favorite dance reality show. The show is highly cherished by the viewers as they love watching it and this is at the top of the TRP list. The show has a huge fan base this early and it is receiving lots of love from the audience.

Well, the viewers use to like the format of the show which includes the all the generation this makes it unique 8and special from the other reality show. Not only this the show has a blessed and talented host who keeps on giving hilarious sequences, and this made the audience stay connected to the show. While on social media users are appreciating the work of Raghav Juyal and his comedy creates buzz on social media. He is one of the finest and perfect hosts for the show.

There are numerous talented participants on the show who are enthralling the vowers and the judges with their performances every single weekend and also winning the heart of the participants. Tonight we will gong to cheer and enjoy numerous tremendous and electrifying performances of the participants. Even one of the performances by a girl made judges cry. Bharti and Sonu Sood go emotional on the stage seeing a hurt touching performance.

Even the performance also went down on the floor and she started to cry and tell that this one is the real story of a mother who lost her 14 days child. Being a mother it is difficult for me to see something this disheartening. Later Bharti uses to share something personal of her life that she and harsh is planning a baby but after watching this performance we aren’t ready to have a child in this critical situation going on in the entire country.

Not only this we will also be going to see a performance s dedicated to the health workers and the policemen those are outside their house and on duty for the sake of their country people and they are sacrificing their life for all of us. After their performance, everyone gets emotional again and Nora Fatehi in her eyes. Later judges use to thanks our doctors, nurses, policemen, and all the health workers. Don’t forget to watch the full episode on the Colors tv channel. Stay glued t our site.