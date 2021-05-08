Nora Fatehi Dances On “Vaathi Coming”







It will be a Maa Special in the upcoming Weekend episode in Dance Deewane Season 3. To acknowledge the beautiful mothers around the world, the Colors TV reality show will organize Mothers day special episode tonight. Other than that, the judges will return to the show after defeating the virus. Yes, except for Madhuri Dixit Nene, the choreographer Dharmesh will be seen back on the dancing reality show as a judge while Tushar Kalia and Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi will continue with their judgement in today’s episode as well. Basically, the entertainment will be at its peak in tonight’s special episode.

To begin this exciting episode, Sahil and Anjali will come first to perform. Their magical performance on “Lag Jaa Gale” will mesmerize the audience as well as the judges. The duo would perform wearing traditional attires where Anjali wore a beautiful blue saree, Sahil will be seen in yellow Kurta. In their act, Anjali portrays the mother’s character while Sahil is her son. At the end of their performance, Dharmesh stood up from his seat and age the pair a standing ovation with a huge round of applause.

Later, Dharmesh stated that he would like to have an autograph of theirs. It made both Sahil and Anjali shocked. Besides, an interesting improvisation will be seen in Nora’s hit song “Haaye Garmi”. Yes, Soochna will present a classical version of this song and will make the judges extremely surprised yet impressed. Nora praised the contestant and even accompanied her by imitating some of the steps.

The said promo is going viral as the viewers are liking the new version a lot. The viewers can have a look at the promo on the official handle of Twitter. After Soochna, Aman graced the stage with his fine performance on the “Tu Jo Mila” song. The song from the Bajrangi Bhaijan movie is good enough to make someone emotional but Aman’s performance made it even more sentimental as everyone got a little emotional afterwards.

While Aman performed, his mother took the seat next to Dharmesh and watched her son’s performance. Tushar Kalia even shed some tears after Aman’s mesmerizing performance. Apart from that, Nora Fatehi will do the hook step of the viral song “Vaathi Coming” with the rest of the contestants. Today’s episode of Dance Deewane Season 3 is surely going to be super exciting. Don’t miss it tonight on Colors TV at 9 PM. Keep following our site for more updates.