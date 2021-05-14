ENTERTAINMENT

Nora Fatehi to rock ‘Ganpat’ with Tiger Shroff

Avatar

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is all set to see you soon in the film Ganpat. The film will feature actor Kriti Sanon. You must have known that Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff debuted together with the film Heropanti. The film was a super hit at the box office. After the same film both became hits and now after completing 6 years of the film, both the actors are about to join hands again. According to the news, the film Ganpat will be directed by Vikas Bahl and the film produced by Vasu Bhagnani is made under his banner. The film will feature Kriti Sanon as the lead actress and Tiger Shroff as the lead actor.

See this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

The first look of the two was recently released by the makers, which was given tremendous response by the fans. However, now another information has been received under which Nora Fatehi has also entered the film Ganpat after Kriti Sanon. According to the news, Nora Fatehi will be seen playing the second female lead role in the film. Yes, recently a source related to the film gave information about this. The source said, ‘Nora Fatehi has joined Ganpat’s star cast and will be seen playing a very important role in it. His character will be slightly smaller than Kriti Sanon but its importance is also no less.

Heroine does not play much role in Tiger Shroff’s films, but both Kriti and Nora will be the main characters in Ganpat. By the way, you will be aware that with the announcement of the film Ganpat, the makers have made it clear that they will present the story in two parts. Kriti Senan is said to be seen in both parts of Ganpat, but Nora Fatehi will only be seen in the first part.

Previous articleWhy is the construction site covered with green cloth instead of any other color? Learn here
Avatar

If you like the post written by Themiracletech team, then definitely like the post. If you have any suggestion, then please tell in the comment

Related Items:

Most Popular

86
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
62
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
51
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
30
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top