Nora Fatehi to rock ‘Ganpat’ with Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is all set to see you soon in the film Ganpat. The film will feature actor Kriti Sanon. You must have known that Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff debuted together with the film Heropanti. The film was a super hit at the box office. After the same film both became hits and now after completing 6 years of the film, both the actors are about to join hands again. According to the news, the film Ganpat will be directed by Vikas Bahl and the film produced by Vasu Bhagnani is made under his banner. The film will feature Kriti Sanon as the lead actress and Tiger Shroff as the lead actor.

The first look of the two was recently released by the makers, which was given tremendous response by the fans. However, now another information has been received under which Nora Fatehi has also entered the film Ganpat after Kriti Sanon. According to the news, Nora Fatehi will be seen playing the second female lead role in the film. Yes, recently a source related to the film gave information about this. The source said, ‘Nora Fatehi has joined Ganpat’s star cast and will be seen playing a very important role in it. His character will be slightly smaller than Kriti Sanon but its importance is also no less.

Heroine does not play much role in Tiger Shroff’s films, but both Kriti and Nora will be the main characters in Ganpat. By the way, you will be aware that with the announcement of the film Ganpat, the makers have made it clear that they will present the story in two parts. Kriti Senan is said to be seen in both parts of Ganpat, but Nora Fatehi will only be seen in the first part.

