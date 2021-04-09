Nora Fatehi’s New Video Created Panic – Bollywood News: Latest Bollywood News & Bollywood Gossip – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Nora Fatehi's new video created panic – Bollywood News: Latest Bollywood News & Bollywood Gossip

Actress Nora Fatehi is known for her dance. Nora is called the dancing queen and she mesmerises everyone with her dance. Well, now a video of Nora Fatehi is becoming increasingly viral which she has recently posted. This is his ‘Just It Down’ video, which is becoming increasingly viral at the moment. The beauty and personality with which Nora played ‘Just It Challenge’ in this video, millions of fans gave their heart to the video.

Nora’s reel has been viewed more than 11 million times in just one day. Nora, however, is an actor whose intoxication is in the millions. Nora started her film journey with the film ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans’. Now Nora has millions of fans today. Nora currently shared a video from her official Instagram handle where everyone is praising her transformation. However, in this video, Nora is seen dancing for the first time wearing a bathrobe, and then suddenly her glamorous avatar appears in a killer costume.

You can see this video of Nora currently going viral on social media. There are many people who are appreciating Nora’s killer move and her hotness. She posted this video to promote Filmfare. She was originally scheduled to perform at Filmfare on 11 April.

