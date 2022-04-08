Norman Powell compares the LA Clippers to the 2019 Toronto Raptors

After months of waiting, Norman Powell is finally back in the Clippers lineup and he’s excited. Powell sees a championship team in his team, but especially the one he already had – the 2019 Toronto Raptors.

Powell said, “We have a lot of firepower. It reminds me of the Raptors team in 2019 how deep our team is, and the different positions we have, they are capable of doing many things. . I’m excited… the system is strong, the system is known to everyone. Chowncey has only one system in Portland.”

It’s so easy to compare the Clippers to the 2019 Raptor, which seems to be deliberate. The team had Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka and Norman Powell in the same season. It has reached a point where…