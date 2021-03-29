“Norman Powell forgot he’s now on the Trail Blazers”: Former Raptors star lined up on the wrong side of court ahead of the Blazers’ 122-117 win | The SportsRush

Norman Powell was recently traded by the Raptors to the Trail Blazers. But he seems to have forgotten this for a wee moment last night.

Powell is one of the products of the Toronto Raptors’ excellent G-League affiliate. Norm, Siakam, Van Vleet, Delon Wright and Chris Boucher are some of the best players to have played for the 905.

The Raptors are on their way to the basement, having actively started tanking a few games ago. This meant that trading away a few of their core pieces at the current moment. Powell is possibly the most valuable trade chip they could have used at the deadline, and they sent him to the Blazers.

Gary Trent Jr and Rodney Hood went the other way to join the team at Tampa Bay. The two teams faced off in an exciting contest last night, and Powell came away on the winning side.

Norman Powell lines up with the Raptors at tipoff before realizing his mistake

Powell made his debut in the Blazers’ win against the Magic on Friday night. But clearly, he isn’t used to lining up with Damian Lillard and co just yet. As he entered the court for tipoff, Norm exchanged pleasantries with all the Raptors and then went to their side of the court.

As soon as he’d taken a couple of paces, Powell realized his mistake. He quickly switched sides so the tipoff could be completed. Powell had a reduced role on the night as Lillard came back for this game.

Norman Powell forgot he’s not on the Raptors anymore Lined up on the wrong side of the court before tipoff 😂 pic.twitter.com/uNeVizCC3e — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2021

Norm finished the night with only 6 shot attempts and 13 points in a total of 27 minutes. Neither team shot particularly well overall, but the game was relatively stop-start with a total of 57 free throws.