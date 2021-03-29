LATEST

“Norman Powell forgot he’s now on the Trail Blazers”: Former Raptors star lined up on the wrong side of court ahead of the Blazers’ 122-117 win | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on

Norman Powell was recently traded by the Raptors to the Trail Blazers. But he seems to have forgotten this for a wee moment last night.

Powell is one of the products of the Toronto Raptors’ excellent G-League affiliate. Norm, Siakam, Van Vleet, Delon Wright and Chris Boucher are some of the best players to have played for the 905.

The Raptors are on their way to the basement, having actively started tanking a few games ago. This meant that trading away a few of their core pieces at the current moment. Powell is possibly the most valuable trade chip they could have used at the deadline, and they sent him to the Blazers.

Also Read: “Every team since 2010 has been designed to beat LeBron James”: NBA Twitter hotly debates this claim by a reporter after LaMarcus Aldridge signed with the Nets

Gary Trent Jr and Rodney Hood went the other way to join the team at Tampa Bay. The two teams faced off in an exciting contest last night, and Powell came away on the winning side.

Norman Powell lines up with the Raptors at tipoff before realizing his mistake

Powell made his debut in the Blazers’ win against the Magic on Friday night. But clearly, he isn’t used to lining up with Damian Lillard and co just yet. As he entered the court for tipoff, Norm exchanged pleasantries with all the Raptors and then went to their side of the court.

As soon as he’d taken a couple of paces, Powell realized his mistake. He quickly switched sides so the tipoff could be completed. Powell had a reduced role on the night as Lillard came back for this game.

Also Read: “Kevin Durant has played on more stacked teams than LeBron James”: The Nets star has teamed up with more All-Stars than the Lakers superstar in the past 7 years

Norm finished the night with only 6 shot attempts and 13 points in a total of 27 minutes. Neither team shot particularly well overall, but the game was relatively stop-start with a total of 57 free throws.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
318
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
297
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
287
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x