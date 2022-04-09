Norris leads FP3 as both Aston Martins crash

Sebastian Vettel suffered a high-speed crash exiting Turn 10, before teammate Lance Stroll crashed at Turn 11 in the closing stages, ending the session early.

After missing the opening two races of the season due to COVID-19, Vettel’s difficult comeback in Australia continued as he was out 20 minutes into the season.

Vettel lost the rear of his Aston Martin AMR22 car by speeding out of the left-right sequence, driving it through gravel and into a wall.

Vettel apologized to the team over the radio before exiting the car and then returning to the paddock on the back of a scooter driven by a marshal.

The crash came as Vettel sidelined him in FP1 on Friday after an engine problem prevented him from taking…