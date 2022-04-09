Norris, Wonder of Free Practice 3

Lando Norris, a real surprise, was the fastest ahead of Charles Leclerc and Sergio Pérez. Summary and rankings for the third free practice session of the Australian Grand Prix.

If Changes in the layout of Albert Park If enough were not enough, race management decided for safety reasons to remove the DRS zone, which separates turns 8 and 9. Therefore drivers will be able to rely on the 3 DRS Zone to cross themselves in the race.

On the eve of qualifying, Australian Grand Prix third free practice session was marked by two red flags, from your first lap, Sebastian Vettel Hit hard, spitting on the wall 10. Session interrupted, pilot is fine, but the consequences are overwhelming. In Rowling’s brutal shortcoming, the quadruple world champion helps neither her case nor her team. Unsure for German…