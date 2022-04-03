North Carolina advances Duke to title game

NEW ORLEANS – Hubert Davis poses a photo of the Kaiser Superdome, site of this year’s men’s Final Four, in the North Carolina locker room on the first day of this season’s practice.

It was a strong statement for a first-year head coach, especially one taking a storied program from one of college basketball’s most successful coaches, Roy Williams. But somehow, Davis seemed to envision an endgame, with North Carolina playing for a national title, even if it meant going through his bitter rival Duke.

“It just shows how much trust and confidence he had in us at the start of the year,” said North Carolina guard RJ Davis. “He told us we were going to be in this position, so we could even ask our parents to book their tickets now in New…