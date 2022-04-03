North Carolina defeats Duke in Coach Kay’s final game, advances to NCAA title game

new Orleans – For the 48th time in more than 47 years of unparalleled coaching, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski slowed down to midcourt and shook hands with the North Carolina coach who defeated him.

After that, he found his wife, Mickey, and they made slow, sad moves, hand in hand, from the Superdome floor. Saturday night’s shock 81-77 in the national semifinal marked Coach Kay’s last defeat, and also his toughest defeat.

And thanks for the tar heels — those gosh darn tar heels – The 75-year-old coach will have a lot of time to recover from this.

“I’m sure at some point, I’ll tackle it my own way,” said the coach.

Krzyzewski’s remarkable career came to an abrupt end when Caleb Love scored a leading 3-pointer and three late free throws to lift the Tar Heels…