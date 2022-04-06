North Carolina Fails to Avoid Kansas in a Nail-Biting NCAA Championship Showdown – ESPN 98.1 FM

The NCAA Tournament finally came to an end last night when the Kansas Jayhawks won over the North Carolina Tar Heels (72-69) in a historic comeback. Let’s review the Tar Heels season and Coach Davis’ thoughts on his success at March Madness.

The Tar Heels’ March Madness performance

North Carolina began the tournament with a 93–63 win over Marquette. They then went on to defeat No. 1 Baylor (93–86) and No. 4 UCLA (73–66). Peters (69–49) in the Elite Eight, UNC earned a place in the Final Four where they defeated their rival Duke Blue Devils 81–77. It was the first time the two rivals had met in an NCAA men’s tournament, ending the career of coach Mike Krzyzewski.

After playing in the championship…