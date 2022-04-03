North Carolina NCAA National Title Game Duke Mike Krzyzewski

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – For the 48th time in unparalleled coaching in 47 years, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski took a slow midcourt move and shook hands with the North Carolina coach who beat him.

After that, he found his wife, Mickey, and they made slow, sad moves, hand in hand, from the Superdome floor. Saturday night’s 81-77 blowout in the national semi-final, which was between the fanatics, was Coach Kay’s last defeat, and also his toughest.

And thanks to the tar heels — those dadgum tar heels — the 75-year-old coach will have plenty of time to recover from it.

“I am sure that at some point, I will deal with it in my own way,” said the coach, who had announced before the start of the season that 2021-22 would be his last.

Krzyzewski’s remarkable career came…