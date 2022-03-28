North Carolina St. Peters Ends Dream Season

PHILADELPHIA – St. Peter’s Rebellion – an unexpected march revolt by a hardcourt underdog that toppled some of college basketball’s most famous powers – ended in Philadelphia on Sunday.

No team had seen much of the NCAA men’s tournament this year. In fact, no team had come this far from such a bad start. But North Carolina, hit by an uneven regular season that gave way to the kind of play that has long placed it among the sport’s elite, made short work of the regional finals east of St. Peter’s and pushed its aspirations to 69. Won at -49.

North Carolina, which scored at least 93 points in its two games in this tournament, didn’t quite fizzle out against a defense that powered Peacock to a 10-game winning streak, the longest. There was an active run.