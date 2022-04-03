North Carolina’s Final Four win versus Duke ends Coach Kay’s career and leaves no doubt about what the best rivalry in the sport has been.

NEW ORLEANS – For years we were told by sports knowledge that it was nothing like this Duke-Carolina rivalry. It was put into our heads not only by a certain revered, gravel-voiced cable TV color analyst but by the upper crust of college basketball.

You don’t know, we were told. Seven miles away, we were told. The biggest rivalry in college sports, we’re told. Cameron crazy. Dean Dom. stately traditions

For starters they forgot Oklahoma-Texas and Auburn-Alabama in football. Dismissed them, looked down their noses as if they were second-rate bloodthirsty. Those monumental games that live in the hearts of the losers and winners are fought once a year for the next 365. Heck, sometimes…