North Central Railway Apprentice Jobs 2021 Online Hiring For 480 Apprentice Posts at ncr.indianrailways.gov.in

North Central Railway has announced the recruitment on 15 March for various posts. The online application will be activated on the official website from 16th March 2021. The candidates who are interested in this recruitment can visit the official website to fill the online application. The last date of submitting the online application will be 16th April 2021. There are posts divided into different pots where Welder post has 11 vacancies, Fitter post has 286 vacancies, Electrician post has 88 vacancies, Mechanic post has 84 vacancies, and Carpenter post has 11 vacancies. Every year North Central Railway announces the recruitment for respective posts. Steps to apply for the North Central Railway Recruitment are as follow:

Visit the official website of NCR i.e ncr.indianrailways.gov.in

Click on the recruitment page which is displayed n the screen

Generate a login id and password to login the recruitment page of NCR

The online application form will open

Fill in the required details such as the Candidates’ name, Father’ Name, Date Of Birth, Educational Qualification, Passport size photograph, and scanned copy of the candidate’s signature

Pay the examination fee and submit the application

Download the PDF and take a print out for the further reference

The candidates of age 15 years to 24 years can apply for this recruitment. The SC/ST candidates will get the age relaxation of years. OBC candidates will get 3 years of age relaxation and PWD candidates will get 10 years of age relaxation. They should have passed the 10th standard from any recognized board with a minimum of 50% marks. The candidates who have completed ITI from any recognized institute or college with a minimum of 50% marks can apply for this recruitment.

The candidate who belongs to the reserved category has to pay Rs. 170/-. SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates examination fee will be exempted. The examination date will be announced soon on the official website. The exam pattern will be available on the website to help candidates to understand the exam pattern. The previous year’s question paper will also be available for the practice. If the candidate will qualify for the examination then they will be called for a personal interview.

Candidates will get the options of examination center according to their convenience. The Admit Card will be available a week prior to the examination. Candidates will be instructed to wear a face mask during the examination and they can carry a transparent hand sanitizer bottle to the examination center. They are instructed to carry Government ID proof such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card, and Passport to the examination center. To know more about this article stay connected to us.