North Dakota State at Southern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

North Dakota State Bison vs. Southern Illinois Salukis Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

North Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, 27 February

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Saluki Stadium, Carbondale, IL

Network: ESPN +

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

North Dakota State (1-0) vs. Southern Illinois (0-1) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on the NFL, Visit BetMGM

Why would north dakota state win

Turnover. If Southern Illinois left them as they did against North Dakota in 44-21, there would be a bigger problem.

Salukis gave it five times to start a good passing day and finished the first half. Meanwhile, North Dakota State shook off the rust in a improvised win over Youngstown State, catching the Penguins for just 171 yards of total offense – and that’s not without a path.

The bison does not need any help. If the SIU starts messing up, as it did against the Fighting Hawks, it will end faster. Even without any takeaway, SIU comes stunned on this group anywhere from more than 100 crowd yards. but …

Why Southern Illinois Will Win

It is not that NDSU crime stopped.

It was fine in a 25–7 win, and there was never any real drama, but QB Zeb Noland only made 9-of-18 passes and no big shots down the field.

On the other hand, SIU used a combination of Nick Baker and Kerr Lyles to throw for 227 yards and a score against North Dakota, and lost in all turnovers, the offense finished third, Dakota performed brilliantly and …

What is going to happen

Again, turnover.

No, SIU isn’t going to give five against the Bison, but it’s probably not going to win a turnover battle by a big margin that bothers them.

Yes, Zeb Noland was not amazing, but the NDSU running game was solid, the offensive line was great, and the defense was a rock. Don’t expect it to be a shattering bison performance, but it will be a strong road win.

North Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Prediction, Line

North Dakota State 30, Southern Illinois 13

Bet in college football with BetMGM

Line: Coming, O / U: Coming

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Stanley Tucci: Italy’s quest

1: Clarisse