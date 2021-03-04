North Dakota State vs. Missouri State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

North Dakota State Bison vs. Missouri State Bears Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

North Dakota State vs. Missouri State Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Plaster Stadium, Springfield, MO

Network: ESPN +

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

North Dakota State (1-1) vs. Missouri State (1-0) Game Preview

Why would north dakota state win

Do you really think North Dakota State is as spectacular as it was in the first two games?

Yes, trey lance was really That Good maybe That Irreplaceable, but he does not play defense – Southern Illinois won the Bison with 383 yards on 38-14 carries.

So why is any one of it positive? The offense that struggled so much in the first few games may not have been his old explosive, but it should be able to grind in the defense of a Missouri State who had a problem with a Western Illinois passing game that shouldn’t be that great – MSU has Won 30-24 – and the Bears did not have a great game.

The line continues during the FCS spring season – let’s say North Dakota State is not North Dakota State because it was February football and not because the program has fallen off the map. However…

Why Missouri State Will Win

No, it’s not really the state of North Dakota, but …

If so what is it?

Zeb Noland has struggled – hitting half of his passes hard and with some big downfield plays – and the team only produced a total of 268 yards in a loss to SIU. Worst of all, the defense could not go off the field, allowing a third down conversion after a third down conversion as the Bison ravaged the possession fight time – SIU had the ball for more than 41 minutes.

Bobby Petrino’s Missouri state team might not be expected to come up with a massive season, but Jaden Johnson had a great day throwing the ball and the defensive front was a wall, only 1.6 yards per carry and 48 hurries. Used to allow yards.

What is going to happen

It still won’t be the North Dakota State team that everyone wants, but it will come with a carefree win over the Missouri State team, which will turn around a bit, but it will turn into some crucial time to screw up UP.

North Dakota State vs. Missouri State Prediction, Line

North Dakota State 38, Missouri State 13

Line: North Dakota State-18, O / U: 45

