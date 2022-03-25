North East Lincolnshire Council unable to house stray dogs at its depot overnight

Stray dogs in Grimsby and surrounding areas will now be taken to kennels overnight. Renovations at the Doughty Road depot in Grimsby meant that North East Lincolnshire Council could not have poochs.

Stray dogs found in the area will now be taken to the Sangrit Kennel in Scabi, near Brigg. Since the council cannot accept dogs at its depots outside of time, there will be collection points between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays or bank holidays.

The council also plans to change the fees for collecting dogs from partner kennels. This cost £75 and then a £20 kennel charge a night.

Owners will now be charged a flat £115. It will cost 75 pounds to get a dog…