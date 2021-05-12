North Harford beats Harford Tech in girls lacrosse – Yahoo Sports

May 12—North Harford senior Rachel Keeney scored five goals Tuesday night to lead the Hawks (4-6) past host Harford Tech (5-4), 16-9, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference girls lacrosse game.

Also in the win column Tuesday were Fallston, C. Milton Wright and Edgewood.

At Tech, Emma Hopkins gave North Harford a quick lead with assist from Lauryn Warfield.

Tech, though, scored two straight for a 2-1 lead. Molly Re and Kayla Olmstead netted a goal each, but two Keeney goals just 1:30 apart pushed the Hawks ahead, 3-2, and they never trailed again on the night.

Keeney’s goals were the start of seven straight for the Hawks, who led 9-3 at the half.

“I think our momentum really carried us and we had really quick draws and transitions that really led to all of your goals,” Keeney said. “We had a lot of different people scoring and we were really good with passing and moving the ball quickly. That ultimately won us the game.”

A little different outcome than the previous meeting on April 22. Tech won, 9-8, but North Harford was playing without seniors Warfield and Lily Macatee.

Warfield and North Harford won 9 of 13 draw controls in the first half. Macatee finished with three goals and Warfield had two goals and two assists.

North Harford scored three straight to begin the second half and put the Cobras one goal shy of 10 down and a running.

That seemed to motivate Tech a bit. Re and Jordan Strang scored back-to-back goals for Tech to stave off the running clock.

North Harford, however, scored the next three to lead 15-5 and the running clock was initiated.

Keeney’s final goal ended the Hawks scoring with 2:20 to play, but Tech’s Re rallied with draw control wins and three goals in the final: 53 to end the game.

“A lot of it is, when you already have played them once and you know who their key players are, that helps,” Hawks coach Patty Murdy said. “One of the problems we’ve had this year is we’d get up by three and then we kind of let up and today they didn’t let up, which was good to see. They fought the whole way through.”

Others contributing to the Hawks scoring were Kendall Fortune, (goal, assist); Jody Cadden, (goal); Riley Stoneback (goal); Emma Moffit, (three assists); Hopkins, (two goals, two assists); and Claire MacMahon, (goal).

Re led Tech with five goals and Strang added two. Kayla Olmstead and Caroline Proctor scored a goal each.

Tech assists were credited to Sofia Albi, Kellyann Coccia (2) and Madison Partridge.

Both teams played two goalies. Morgan Kilduff and Alyssa Edwards had seven and five saves, respectively, for North Harford. For Tech, Mia Courtalis and Jayci Carl had four saves apiece.

Cougars top Bobcats

Fallston (8-1) beat visiting Bel Air (4-5), 8-6, Tuesday night in UCBAC play.

The game was tied 5-5 at halftime.

Juliana Williams scored twice to lead the Cougars. Other goal scorers were Delaney Nicolaus, Abby Kaminkow, Anna Miller, Ally Schromsky, Caroline Griffith and Mia Salvatierra.

Griffith and Salvatierra had assists.

Bel Air scoring was led by Logan Cook’s three goals. Brooke Keesey, Madigan King and Brooke Kelly added a goal apiece.

Maddie Hauff had two assists for the Bobcats.

Fallston goalies Makayla Hinkle (first half) and Summer Eddinger (second half), both made two saves.

Bel Air also played two goalies with Izzy Gautreaux making six first half saves and Lila Stachowski adding seven second half saves.

Mustangs beat Huskies

C. Milton Wright (9-1) won at Patterson Mill (1-8), 20-8, Tuesday evening in UCBAC play.

“The team worked really well together and focused on improving on things that we talked about during practice,” Mustangs coach Faye Brust said. “Seeing the girls translate new things and executing them really well and was fun to watch.”

Cailin Hetrick led all over the field with seven goals, two assists and three caused turnovers. Kaitlyn Bajkowski followed with four goals and three assists, while Madison Dow led our defense, coming up with seven caused turnovers.

Anna Salerno scored four goals to lead the Patterson Mill efforts and Lindsey Tolliver scored three goals. Ava Lopano added a single goal and Delaney Madsen added an assist.

Huskies goalie Taylor Brown made six saves.

Other score

Edgewood (2-4-1) beat host Aberdeen (0-4), 17-6, Tuesday in UCBAC play.