North Korea confirms test-firing of biggest ICBM

Pyongyang officials, the Hwaseong-17 ICBM, which was fired on a high trajectory to avoid neighbors’ territorial waters, reached a maximum altitude of 3,880 miles during a 67-minute flight before landing in the waters between North Korea and Japan. Gaya and traveled 680 miles. Korean Central News Agency said.

The agency claimed that the test met the desired technical objectives and proved that the ICBM system would be operated immediately during combat situations.

South Korean and Japanese forces had announced similar flight details, which analysts say could allow the missile to reach a target 9,320 miles away when fired on a normal trajectory with a warhead weighing less than a ton. This would put the entire US mainland within striking distance.

KCNA released photos…