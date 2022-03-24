LATEST

North Korea fires first suspected ICBM since 2017

Posted on
North Korea fires first suspected ICBM since 2017

According to Japan’s Defense Ministry, the suspected ICBM flew to an altitude of 6,000 kilometers (3,728 mi) and a range of 1,080 kilometers (671 mi) with a flight time of 71 minutes before falling into the waters off Japan’s west coast on Thursday.

Thursday’s launch marks North Korea’s 11th day of the year, including one on March 16, which is considered a failure. Analysts said the test could be the longest-range missile North Korea has fired so far, exceeding its last ICBM launch in November 2017.

Japan’s Deputy Defense Minister Makoto Oniki told reporters on Thursday that the missile’s height suggests it is a “new type of ICBM”, a possible sign that North Korea is developing weapons capable of targeting the United States. is close to.

US joins allies South Korea and Japan…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top