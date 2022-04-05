North Korea threatens nuclear ‘annihilation’ if Southeast strikes – National

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister announced on North Korean airwaves that the country would use its nuclear capabilities to “wipe out” South Korean forces if it launched a pre-emptive attack.

In addition to being the sister of the Supreme Leader, Kim Yo Jong is an influential member of the North Korean government, holding senior positions within the ruling party. In his address broadcast on North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency, Kim said that Pyongyang does not wish for another Korean War, adding that the South will not be a target unless “South Korean forces come against our state”. The military doesn’t take action.”

Kim said that in the event of a southern invasion, North Korea’s “nuclear warfare force would inevitably have to be carried out …