Dictator’s sister Kim Yo-jong threatens South Korea with ‘reckless remarks of her defense minister’

nOrth Korea opposes war, but would use nuclear weapons if South Korea attacked, kim yo-joongthe powerful sister of the leader kim young-youn, said in a warning on Tuesday that analysts said is likely aimed at the incoming conservative president of the South.

kim yo-joongA senior government and ruling party official said it was a “huge mistake” for South Korea’s defense minister to make recent remarks to discuss attacks on the North, state news agency KCNA reported.

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook said On Friday, his country’s army…