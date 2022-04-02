North Melbourne mourns the death of Red Og Murphy

The North Melbourne Kangaroos are saddened by the sudden demise of former Ireland player Red Ogg Murphy.

Murphy was on Ros’s list in 2019 after being picked as a Category B rookie from his home club at County Sligo.

He spent 2019 developing his game with Roos’ VFL team before returning to Ireland at the end of that season.

North Melbourne CEO Ben Amarfio offered his condolences to the Murphy family.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I want to express my deepest condolences to the Murphy family at this difficult time,” Amarfio said.

“Our thoughts are with those closest to Red Ogg, his family and friends at his home in Ireland, and with all those who played and worked with him and became friends with him during his time in North Melbourne.”

Murphy wore…