North Melbourne to honor former player Red Og Murphy after shock death in Ireland

North Melbourne players and officials will join Brisbane tonight to wear black bands in honor of former player Red Og Murphy, who died suddenly and tragically in Ireland.

Family and authorities in Ireland have yet to confirm the cause of the 21yo’s shock death.

North Melbourne issued a statement on Saturday saying the club was deeply saddened by the news and offered condolences to the Murphy family.

Murphy was on Ros’s list in 2019 after being picked as a Category B rookie from his home club at County Sligo.