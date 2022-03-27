North Melbourne v West Coast Eagles, Willie Rioli deals with injury to Luke Davis-Uniacke, Match Review Officer, Taryn Thomas

North Melbourne have suffered some injuries in the midst of a bizarre game against the West Coast Eagles, which they won 74-59 on Sunday.

The Eagles were decimated by health and safety protocols in the lead-up to the match and were even struck with an injury-forced return to warm-up, but the Kangaroos also struggled with injury, Luke Davis Uniacke. And Taryn Thomas got out during the match with both.

Davies-Uniacke was ruled out of the game in the first half after a driving tackle from Willie Rioli, who could see an after-face check from the match review officer for the second straight week.

