North Queensland Cowboys vs Sydney Roster, Live Updates, Blog, Supercoach Score, Video, James Tedesco, Sam Walker, Chad Townsend, Valentine Holmes

The Roosters bounced back from a disappointing Round 3 defeat with a resounding 28-4 win over the Cowboys.

After threatening to knock down the right flank twice with no luck, the rosters decided to try the other side of the field and trump came. Sam Walker planted a bomb, which Daniel Tupo batted back for Paul Momirovsky’s score.

The Roosters tried to play again in the middle of the first half but this time Kyle Feldt defeated Tupo with the ball.

Stream every game from each round of the 2022 NRL Telstra Premiership season live and ad-break free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now.

Match Center: Cowboys vs Roster Live Updates, Scores, Videos

The Cowboys – already on the backfoot – suffered a setback when Tom Gilbert was sinned for a professional foul. Luke Carey threw…