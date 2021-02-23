LATEST

Northern Iowa vs Youngtown State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Northern Iowa vs Youngtown State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Northern Iowa Panthers vs. Youngtown State Penguins Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Northern Iowa vs Youngtown State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, 27 February
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Stemba Stadium, Youngstown, OH
Network: ESPN +

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

Northern Iowa (0-1) vs Youngtown State (0-1) Game Preview

Why Northern Iowa will win

The Panthers played well against South Dakota State, owned the game after a big second quarter, and then collapsed late and gave up a touchdown to play for nothing on the final hand drive with 19 seconds left.

On the plus side, the team was able to get into a winning position, even when battling the offense, not a slew of mistakes, and QB Will McEwlen wasn’t terrible as he spun the ball around a bit.

Yes, Youngstown State was supposed to play North Dakota State in the opener, but the offense was just 171 yards away and playing no games, but …

Why Youngistan will win state

Penguin’s defense did a good job re-defending the National Chamber.

New head coach Doug Phillips left the yard in a kind of bend-not-break way as his D was working. The secondary allowed only 74 passing yards, but that’s because the defensive front was hit hard by the Bison TMTing attack.

On the other hand, the UNI offense struggled. There was not much and no big dash for the game running from just 28 yards, and it was a struggle to keep things going.

What is going to happen

Which team will have a disappointing start? Youngstown State did not mind all who is playing it, while Northern Iowa needed this win to avoid a disastrous start.

Which crime will work? Neither one – at least that’s not all – is fine – but after a late collapse, the UNI defense will make amends and hold on to complete the YSU ground attack.

Northern Iowa vs Youngtown State Prediction, Line

Northern Iowa 23, Youngstown State 16
Line: Coming, O / U: Coming

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Stanley Tucci: Italy’s quest
1: Clarisse

