Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels apologizes for ‘women are more emotional than men’ claim

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels has apologized for claiming he scored the second goal immediately after the first in women’s football because “women are more emotional than men”.

Shiels was speaking after England beat her team 5-0 in front of a crowd of 15,348 at Windsor Park, as Northern Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s Women’s World Cup ended.

He said: “I thought they were a little struggling at times to open us up to the psychology of going up twice.

“In the women’s game you might have noticed that if you go through the pattern, when a team concedes a goal they score a second goal within a very short period of time.

“Through the whole spectrum of women’s sports, because girls…