Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels claims ‘women are more emotional than men’

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels claimed that in women’s football the second goal comes immediately after the first because “women are more emotional than men”.

Shiels was speaking after England beat her team 5-0 in front of a crowd of 15,348 at Windsor Park, as Northern Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s Women’s World Cup ended.

He said: “I thought they were a little struggling at times to open us up to the psychology of going up twice.

England beat Northern Ireland 5-0 at Windsor Park on Tuesday (Liam McBurney/PA)

“In the women’s game you might have noticed that if you go through the pattern, when a team concedes a goal they score a second goal within a very short period of time.

“Through the whole spectrum of women’s sport, …