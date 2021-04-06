Northern Ireland Erupts Again Amid Post-Brexit Tensions – Tech Kashif

Nobody is as yet linking the erupting violence in Northern Ireland to Brexit, but that hidden factor may just be provoking new and dangerous divisions. The Northern Ireland issue has hung heavy over the Brexit debate – disputes rather – since that referendum on June 23 of 2016 brought upheaval in its wake. Some of the fears over the territory have been re-awakened through a week of violence now.

Petrol bombs were thrown on Monday at the police in Carrickfergus, and a car was set on fire in Londonderry. At least 32 police officers were injured, in some cases suffering “career-impacting” injuries. The police have said the violence was politically led.

The violence has been taking place in some of what are known as the loyalist areas of Northern Ireland – areas where people are strongly convinced that Northern Ireland must remain loyal to Britain, of which it is a part.

The clashes taking place come after a long spell of calm following the Good Friday agreement negotiated by the Tony Blair government in April of 1998. That agreement ended decades of violence and terrorist attacks that killed more than 3,000 people – in a population then of about 1.5 million.

Northern Ireland is a small territory on mainland Ireland that is British territory. This was originally known as the Ulster province. Through years of British colonisation of Ireland, this province was carved into a majority Protestant Christian population loyal to the British Crown. The rest were mainly Catholics who wanted this territory to become a political part of the rest of mainland Ireland. The Catholics who wanted to join the Republic of Ireland were spoken commonly as the Republicans, the Protestants who wanted union with Britain, as the Unionists.

As of the 2011 census, 48 per cent of the now 1.8 million population of Northern Ireland is Protestant, or who say they grew up Protestant, while 45 per cent are Catholic, or those who say they grew up Catholic. The difference has reduced over the years.

For more than 20 years now that has seemed to have made little difference after the province found apparent normalcy. The Brexit vote opened up a new divide – Northern Ireland would remain a part of Britain while the Republic of Ireland is now a part of the European Union.

As long as Britain had remained a part of the EU, that border between Northern Ireland and the rest of Ireland did not exist in any way that would affect the movement of people or goods. The UK-EU agreement found a partial way around this through check of goods at source rather than at any border.

The post-Brexit EU-UK split has opened up a debate all over again over the status of Northern Ireland that goes beyond the movement of people and goods. Which is why fears have arisen over the recent clashes.

Funeral

The clashes erupted over the police decision last week not to prosecute leaders and supporters who attended the funeral of Republican leader Bobby Storey, suspected to have been an influential member of the Irish Republican Army (IRA). He spent more than 20 years in jail before his release in 1994.

His funeral last week was attended by senior leaders of Sinn Fein including deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill and former leader Gerry Adams. Sinn Fein is a Republican party known to have aggressively supported the cause of bringing Northern Ireland into the Republic of Ireland.

Loyalists protested that this amounted to a public show of support for a terrorist. They demanded action against the Sinn Fein leaders on the grounds that they had broken lockdown rules. The police refusal to prosecute the leaders led to loyalist protests, still continuing.

But the unrest is fed also by the new Northern Ireland protocol being implemented still in uncertain ways following Brexit. Increased checks have brought delays and disruption over the movement of goods particularly between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain. This has brought up differences between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland not seen in pre-Brexit times.

Demands have arisen for an early sitting of the Northern Ireland Assembly to debate the crisis and seek measures to curb the disorder. The police are requesting political leaders to intervene to deal with what they call “sinister forces” at work behind the violence.