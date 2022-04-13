Northern Ireland ready to ‘give England a game’

Kenny Shiels insists his team will give it a try when they take on the England juggler in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifier at the National Football Stadium in Windsor Park tonight.

After Friday’s disappointing 3-1 loss to Austria in European qualifying Group D, Northern Ireland’s senior women’s team manager says her players would like to bounce back and do well in front of a sold-out crowd (7.55 kick-off). . ,

Just over 16,000 tickets have been sold for the match, a new record for a country mile for a senior female international from Northern Ireland; The previous record of just over 4500 was set nationally in a home qualifier against Latvia last autumn…