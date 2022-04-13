Northern Ireland vs England LIVE: Women’s World Cup qualifying results, final scores and reaction as Lionesses comfortably win

England and Northern Ireland face off in Women’s World Cup qualifiers (PA)

Follow live updates as England take on Northern Ireland at a sold-out Windsor Park, with Sarina Wigman’s side looking to kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign while maintaining their 100 percent record.

The Lionesses are five points ahead of Austria in Group D and their 10-0 win over North Macedonia on Friday night was their seventh win in as many matches. Wigman’s team has scored 63 goals in their campaign so far and has yet to score a goal – and striker Ellen White is now just four goals from Wayne Rooney’s England record.

England beat Northern Ireland 4-0 at Wembley in October, with Beth Mead scoring a late hat-trick, but the hosts…