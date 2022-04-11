Northern Ireland Weather Forecast for Easter Weekend

Easter is upon us and with kids just a few days away from school, parents may be eagerly watching the season to see what activities can be planned.

Despite April being almost halfway through, it’s been a mixed bag of weather in recent weeks, with some gloriously sunny air drenched with rain showers.

Here’s an analysis of the weather forecast for this week and the Easter weekend, according to the Met Office:

Monday, April 11

Dry this morning with light sunlight. This afternoon it will be cloudy and the rain will spread to the north, which will become dry later. Strong southeasterly winds, sometimes strong on the east coast. Maximum temperature 13C.

Tuesday,…