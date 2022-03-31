Northern Lights/Aurora Prospects for the Oregon/Washington Coast through Friday

Published 03/30/22 at 8:35pm PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Oregon Coast) – The National Weather Service (NWS) Space Weather Prediction Center has announced a series of watches for the Northern Lights/Aurora Borealis from tonight through Friday for the northern Tier states, including the southern Oregon coast as far south as may involve. It is more likely that the northern Washington coast will see some – if anything – but unfortunately the weather will not cooperate with the coast. (Above: Aurora Borealis in the Oregon Coast Range, from Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The NWS said a pair of solar flares erupted on March 28 and were going on…