Northern Lights in Los Angeles? There’s Some Science Here About The Post You’re Seeing – NBC Los Angeles

what to know Social media posts are circulating saying that the northern lights, or aurora borealis, will be visible in LA.

It’s not true—and in fact, it’s an April Fools’ Day prank.

Scroll down for the science behind the reason.

You may have seen stunning photos of the northern lights in parts of North America this week all over social media. And on Friday, some are taking the chance to crack a little prank on hopeful aurora borealis seekers in Los Angeles.

If you were excited to simply complete a bucket-list item—seeing the lights on a Friday night over Southland—sorry to burst your bubble, but that’s all except April Fools’ Day jokes.

The strength of the solar wind’s coronal mass ejection (scale Kp 0-9) will determine how…